Terminal one of Kochi airport now functional

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited’s (CIAL) renovated Terminal 1 (domestic) became operational on Wednesday with the Indigo flight from Hyderabad arriving to a water salute at 10.10 am.

The airport authorities also welcomed the passengers. Airport director A C K Nair welcomed first passenger Adhithya Vikram Singh in the presence of CISF Senior Commandant M Sasikanth, CIAL managers K P Thankachan, V Jayarajan, Deputy General Manager C Dhinesh Kumar, Bini T I and Indigo airport manager Roby John.

Domestic departure, which continues at Terminal 2, will be shifted to the new one by Thursday evening.

On December 12, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the terminal, renovated at a cost of Rs 240 crore. It stands out for its traditional architectural style.

The 6-lakh sqft facility can handle 4,000 passengers hourly. It boasts 56 check-in counters, seven aerobridges and a modern conveyor belt system that can handle baggage from 12 flights at a time.