Home Cities Kochi

Terminal one of Kochi airport now functional

The Cochin International Airport Limited’s (CIAL) renovated Terminal 1 (domestic) became operational on Wednesday with the Indigo flight from Hyderabad arriving to a water salute at 10.10 am.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cochin International Airport | Express Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited’s (CIAL) renovated Terminal 1 (domestic) became operational on Wednesday with the Indigo flight from Hyderabad arriving to a water salute at 10.10 am.

The airport authorities also welcomed the passengers. Airport director A C K Nair welcomed first passenger Adhithya Vikram Singh in the presence of CISF Senior Commandant M Sasikanth, CIAL managers K P Thankachan, V Jayarajan, Deputy General Manager C Dhinesh Kumar, Bini T I and Indigo airport manager Roby John.

Domestic departure, which continues at Terminal 2, will be shifted to the new one by Thursday evening.
On December 12, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the terminal, renovated at a cost of Rs 240 crore. It stands out for its traditional architectural style.

The 6-lakh sqft facility can handle 4,000 passengers hourly. It boasts 56 check-in counters, seven aerobridges and a modern conveyor belt system that can handle baggage from 12 flights at a time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin International Airport Limited CIAL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp