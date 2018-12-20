Web platform for artists to be launched by January

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the Government of Kerala launched the Responsible Tourism initiative in October 2017, it aimed to implement tourism as a tool to develop communities on a cultural, social and economic level.

Bringing local artisans, dancers, and craftsmen to the forefront; people employed in employment schemes, labour groups, Kudumbashree units, panchayats, and tourism educational institutions.

Earlier in the year, the RT Mission had envisaged a web portal, the RT Network, one to empower artists and performers sans middlemen; their details replete with videos, pictures which would enable tourists to book events directly on the site.

The platform would also offer perishable products produced by local farmers in the state, thereby ensuring direct communication between the seller and buyer. However, the project which is indeed a lengthy process has taken more time than intended.

Rupesh Kumar, state coordinator, RT Mission, says that it was no easy feat to register numerous units in the state. "Currently, unit registrations are over and RT certifications were provided last week. Right now 11,538 units have been registered. Collating artists across the state takes time. We also have the HR directory and product network. These networks must be launched together," he says.

Previously, they had faced difficulties with the uploaded photos and videos. "Most people who register are unaware about the technicalities of the internet. Therefore, we got them to register offline first.

We've even created videos which simplify and explains the entire process of uploading. Furthermore, about 20 people are uploading these details online. The platform would be launched by the end of December or early January," Rupesh says.

The floods in August were another hindrance. "Many artists and performers were directly affected by floods, so the network was kept on hold for a while. Now we're back at it," Rupesh added.

The portal The web portal has three sections

● The Art and Cultural Forum: This section has people engaged in traditional dance forms, theatre artists, painters, artisans.

● The Product Network:

The State's distinctive artifacts will be marketed and sold. Buyers can access these products through this platform.

● Human Resource Directory: District-wise details of people involved in various traditional works will be provided. People can avail their services by accessing the directory.