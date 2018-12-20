Women’s wall is LDF strategy to garner votes for LS elections: Benny Behnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDF convenor Benny Behnan said the women’s wall is a vote-based strategy of the LDF prior to the 2019 Parliament elections. According to him, the women’s wall has no renaissance value as it advocates communal division in the state.

While addressing media persons in Kochi on Wednesday, Behnan raised doubts about the LDF’s real intention behind organising such a movement. He said the women’s wall does not promote women’s empowerment or gender justice.

“C P Sugathan who took part in Babri Masjid demolition and Thushar Vellappally who recently carried out a rally for the BJP across the state were selected by the LDF to lead this movement. The CPM has joined hands with the RSS and the Sangh Parivar. Getting votes for the next Parliament election by dividing the communities is the motive. This shows the CPM’s intolerance towards religions and religious bodies. By protecting P K Sasi by not initiating any criminal case against him and threatening the woman who raised the complaint against him, how can the CPM advocate women’s empowerment and gender equality?” he asked.

He said the CPM had no role in the historical Kerala Renaissance movement as the party was not even formed when it was held and it was a united movement of the religious institution, society and public. He claimed numerous prominent personalities have decided to stay away from the women’s wall. He also claimed the government had asked women who are part of MGNREGA to take part in the women’s wall. “They have asked to sign the attendance register of MGNREGA and get one day’s wage for attending the event. Government officers and Kudumbasree volunteers have also been directed to attend the event,” he said.

He said state government’s stand on the Sabarimala issue is a clear indicator it is against the religious institutions and faith. “Now, no one goes to Sabarimala. The revenue from Sabarimala has gone down. The income from the temple was used for maintenance of other temples in Kerala. There is no basic facility for the devotees. It is the protest by devotees against the government that led to low footfall at Sabarimala,” he said.