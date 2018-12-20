Workshop on gender equality at St Teresa's

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Teresa’s College in collaboration with Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace (WISCOMP), an initiative of the Foundation for Universal Responsibility headed by Dalai Lama, will organise a workshop on ‘Gender Equity and Inclusion: Transformative Pathways in Higher Education’, at the college from January 5 to 8, 2019.

The workshop is part of the project ‘HAMSA: Campus Equity Initiative’, supported by the Public Affairs Section, U.S. Embassy, New Delhi.

The project is a first-ever unique and innovative pan-India initiative on developing templates for gender audits in college and university campuses across India. In 2015, Kerala State Higher Education Council, Government of Kerala, commissioned a study called Samaagati on gender justice in Campuses which informs this workshop.

Through this project, WISCOMP hopes to build on its two-decade-long engagement with women’s equal participation, security and leadership in South Asia. It seeks to facilitate gender-just norms, policies and practices at educational institutions.