Xiaomi to set up 5,000 stores in India

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to reach a large number of people who are settled in the rural part of the nation, Xiaomi, the largest mobile phone selling company in India, has decided to open 5,000 stores in the country by the end of 2019 and thereby generate 15,000 job opportunities for the younger talents through by expanding the wings.

The company's decision to expand the business came after it could register a better business portfolio in the nation.

Xiaomi has achieved 21 per cent market shares in the offline smartphone market in Kochi as per latest GFK report for September 2018, achieved in just within a year of its operations in the city.

"In the smartphone segment, our target of the year was one crore and we already crossed in the Diwali sale itself. Mi Fans here have always loved Xiaomi as a brand and supported us immensely throughout our journey. We will continue to serve all our consumers in the city with best in class technology at honest prices and further expand our local presence to make Xiaomi products readily available for all Mi Fans in Kochi.” said Anuj Sharma, chief marketing officer of Xiaomi India.

According to Anuj, the recently launched Redmi Note 6 Pro has already witnessed amazing response from customers with over 600,000 devices being sold in just one day of its launch during a special Black Friday sale.

Earlier, the Redmi Note 5 series crossed a record 5 million sales mark within just four months of launch in February 2018.