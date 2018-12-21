Call for studies on effects of flood-waste dumping on coastal health

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Traditional fishermen need to be equipped better for deep sea fishing, said former fisheries minister and MLA S Sharma. “There is a need to keep away multinational entities from our coastline. The government should take steps to help the fishermen meet the initial expenses needed in buying equipment by utilising funds from the co-operative sector,” he said. He was inaugurating a one-day national workshop on the post-flood scenario in the fisheries sector, organised by the Cusat School of Industrial Fisheries.

“Inland fish farmers should be educated in the latest agricultural techniques and traditional fishermen should be trained in deep sea fishing in order to rebuild and attain sustainable development in the fisheries sector in the post-flood scenario,” he said. He said Cusat should take the initiative to organise an international science congress ensuring the participation of specialists from various fields, including the fisheries sector. B Madhusoodana Kurup, founder vice chancellor of KUFOS, said, “Flood debris is being dumped in the backwaters and the coastal area.

An initiative should be taken to study the consequences caused by such acts on marine ecology. A study should also be done to find whether any health issues or other problems are being faced by the coastal dwellers due to the dumping of waste. Urgent steps should be taken to scientifically remove this debris.”