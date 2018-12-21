Christmas-New Year programmes at Durbar Hall Ground

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Information and Public Relations Department will jointly organise various programmes at Ernakulam Durbar Hall Ground between December 22 and 31. The programmes are being organised in association with Red Pines Events and Entertainments.

On December 22, the programmes will begin with the performance by Agnikopa Live Band. A karaoke orchestra will be performed on December 23 at 6 pm followed by Games with Santa and a documentary on poet Vallathol at 8.30 pm. The Karaoke orchestras will be held on December 24 and 25 at 6 pm. On December 29, Live band Heptunes will perform at 6 pm at the venue followed by a documentary on director P Padmarajan at 8.30 pm.

The major attraction of December 30 will be the live band by Aldrin and the poets followed by the documentary ‘Devanayakan’ on actor Prem Nazir. On December 31, the keys of the house constructed by the NSS unit of Thevara Sacred Heart College will be handed over to the flood victims at 6 pm. The Naga Festival will be held at 7 pm.