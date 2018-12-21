Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to host Advertising Association global summit in February

The 44th Global Summit of the International Advertising Association (IAA) will be held at the Lulu International Convention Centre in Kochi from February 20 to 22, 2019.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   The 44th Global Summit of the International Advertising Association (IAA) will be held at the Lulu International Convention Centre in Kochi from February 20 to 22, 2019. It is for the first time an Indian city is hosting the summit and the presence of the best convention centre in South Asia prompted us to select Kochi as the venue, IAA world president Srinivasan Swamy told mediapersons here on Thursday. The last three summits were held in Washington DC, Moscow and Beijing.

Over the three days, the summit will address the profound question “What’s Coming Next” for leaders among marketers, brand custodians and the media. As many as 2,000 delegates from across the world will fly down to Kochi to attend the meet. Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani; Unilever CEO Paul Polman; Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf; UIDAI former chairman Nandan Nilekani; Softbank Group director Rajeev Misra; Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will attend the summit, he said.

US tennis great Andre Agassi, former Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj, Alibaba Group Chief Marketing Officer Chris Tung, Facebook vice president of global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson, Skype co-founder Jonas Kjellberg, BBDO worldwide chief executive officer Andrew Robertson, Ogilvy South Asia Creative Director Piyush Pandey and WPP Chief Transformation Officer Lindsay Pattison are among the industry leaders who will share their mind in the three-day summit. Social humanoid Sophia, the first robot to own a passport, will interact with the delegates.

The theme of the summit is ‘Brand Dharma’. “Nowadays, the customers expect a lot more from a brand than what is offered. It is an era of competition and brands should have more purpose attached to it. We have selected the theme to highlight these aspects. We are hoping to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the summit,” said Srinivasan Swamy.

The first evening of the summit will feature Kerala food and performance of Kerala artforms. On Day Two, the cultural evening will feature programmes representing Indian culture. The concluding day will witness a fashion show in which 42 models from Mumbai will participate. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra will host the programme. It will be followed by a Bollywood night in which two biggies of Indian moviedom will attend, said IAA India chapter former president Ramesh Narayanan. IAA world vice-president M V Sreyamskumar also attended the press meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Global Summit of the International Advertising Association Advertising Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp