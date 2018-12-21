National dog show from tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The popular, annual national dog show will be organised by the Canine Club of Cochin at AISAT campus in Kalamassery from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.Gladin J Panakkal, president of the club, said around 400 canines of 40 local and international breeds will take part in the show. Speciality shows will be the main attraction of the event. On Saturday, boxer breed speciality show, dachshund breed speciality, Canine Club of Cochin Championship Breed Rings of Doberman, German Shepherd, Boxer and Dachshund will be held.

On Sunday, championship breed rings, best in show line up and pet parents meet-up will be held.

The judges for the competition events will be Panos Demetriou, Andreas Savva from Cyprus and Philip John from India.

Free anti-rabies injection will be provided at the show. Similarly, dog handling equipment, food, washing equipment and health care products will also be available during the show. Entry is Rs 100 per head.