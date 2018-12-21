Home Cities Kochi

National dog show from tomorrow

On Sunday, championship breed rings, best in show line up and pet parents meet-up will be held. 

Published: 21st December 2018 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

dog

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The popular, annual national dog show will be organised by the Canine Club of Cochin at AISAT campus in Kalamassery from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.Gladin J Panakkal, president of the club, said around 400 canines of 40 local and international breeds will take part in the show. Speciality shows will be the main attraction of the event. On Saturday, boxer breed speciality show, dachshund breed speciality, Canine Club of Cochin Championship Breed Rings of Doberman, German Shepherd, Boxer and Dachshund will be held. 

On Sunday, championship breed rings, best in show line up and pet parents meet-up will be held. 
The judges for the competition events will be Panos Demetriou, Andreas Savva from Cyprus and Philip John from India.

Free anti-rabies injection will be provided at the show. Similarly, dog handling equipment, food, washing equipment and health care products will also be available during the show. Entry is Rs 100 per head. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National dog show

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp