Police seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore; Chennai native arrested

The drug is manufactured in countries like Malaysia and Singapore and then smuggled to Sri Lanka via sea.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers recovering methamphetamine and hashish oil

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a recent major haul, the City Shadow Police seized methamphetamine and hashish oil worth Rs 5 crore and arrested a Chennai native in connection with the incident. Ibrahim Shereef, 59, Chinnathampi Street, Trivilikeni, Chennai, was the arrested. The sleuths recovered 2 kg of methamphetamine and 2 litres of hashish oil from his possession. “The accused aimed at the retail sales of the contraband across the state after smuggling it to Kochi,” said an officer.

After receiving a tip-off by City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh that a Chennai-based gang was involved in peddling drugs to various locations across the country, the phone calls and the messages via social media were put under the scanner for months. An investigation based on this led to the arrest of the accused. According to the officers, this is for the first time in Kerala such a huge amount of methamphetamine is being seized.

The drug is manufactured in countries like Malaysia and Singapore and then smuggled to Sri Lanka via sea. “Drug peddling is a major revenue source for LTTE-influenced areas in Sri Lanka. The refugees smuggle the drugs to port cities like Chennai and Tuticorin via boats. From there it is transported to Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi and other locations. The arrested Ibrahim is part of the mafia smuggling the drug”, said DCP J Himendranath.

According to him, an inquiry is on to arrest the person nicknamed ‘Big Boss’, who handed over the drug to Ibrahim. Preliminary investigations revealed the accused travelled to Singapore and Malayasia several times from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai airports in the guise of an apparel businessman.

Officers said they will also look into whether the accused had any links with the recent MDMA seizure from a courier establishment in Kochi. Receiving the tip-off that Ibrahim boarded a train from Chennai with the drug the Shadow sleuths followed him and nabbed him when he alighted at Ernakulam Town Railway Station with the assistance of the North Police. A team led by Shadow SI A B Vibin arrested him.

