Seaport-Airport Road widening gets administrative nod

KOCHI: The state government, on Thursday, has accorded administrative sanction for widening the Seaport-Airport Road from Kakkanad Collectorate Junction to Info park Expressway entrance for a length of 2.5 km, as part of the preparatory work for the second phase of Kochi Metro. As per the plan, the stretch between Collectorate Jn and Infopark Expressway will be converted into a four-lane road so as to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic once the stretch is barricaded for the construction of Kochi Metro.

The total cost for the widening is Rs 74.07 crore, which is allotted under the preparatory work of Phase-II. The alignment of Phase II passes through the Seaport Road from Kakkanad Collectorate Junction to Info Park Expressway entrance and widening of this stretch is critical for the implementation of Phase II.

“We are happy the state has given sanction for the widening of 2.5 km stretch of Seaport-Airport Road as a preparatory work of Phase II of Kochi Metro Rail Project. KMRL will begin the initial process for tendering immediately,” said Kochi Metro Rail Ltd managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish.

The state government has already given administrative sanction for the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Phase II, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,557 crore and recommend the same to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for consideration. The second phase will cover a total length of 11.17 km and will have 11 stations on the line. These include Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, Kochi Special Economic Zone, Chittethukara, Rajagiri, InfoPark I and InfoPark II.

The sanction from the Centre is expected in 2019 and the KMRl plans to complete the preparatory works at the earliest so as to launch the second phase as soon as the nod is given by the Centre. The Social Impact Assessment for the preparatory work is over and the negotiations will begin soon with the landowners for the preparatory works.