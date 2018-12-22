A captivating tale of a fight for justice

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This world never presents anyone with a life that isn't wrought with trials and tribulations. However, it is the manner in which each and every person faces adversities in their lives that make them stand out from the crowd. Just like the biosphere which has a place only for the fittest among the beings, in this era which has corruption, dishonesty and witch-hunting ruling the roost only a fighter can survive.

Retired Rear Admiral B R Menon is one such warrior who fought a long battle with a premier investigation agency in the country and came out victorious. His book 'Honesty Victimised CBI Politicised', published by Manas Publications, tells an intriguing tale of his fight with the system in the quest of justice.

The book brings to light the travails and tardy functioning of the CBI, which according to the author, is nothing new and is still a rot that is eating it from within. Menon describes how the agency has been institutionalised and entrenched into the political system of the country. The book provides an in-depth look into the political muck a person gets dragged into whenever he tries to do something different and beneficial for the organisation or company that he is a part of.

His troubles began when he took over as the CMD of Goa Shipyard, which was a sinking ship thanks to mismanagement and an undisciplined approach to work. In order to turn it back from the brink of collapse, he had to take some hard decisions like bringing in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and banned all illegal trade unions from the premises of the shipyard. He also made administrative changes which helped increase productivity jump up in an astonishing manner. However, all these steps earned him enemies not only within but also outside the company.

No longer could outsiders under the guise of union leaders and activists steal materials belonging to the shipyard. He also didn't pay heed to the Defence Minister who tried to get his people appointed at GSL. He puts in that he was entrusted with the job to save the company, not condemn it by recruiting people whose only merit was their relationship with the defence minister. He pens how he even refused the CBI officers use of the shipyard's vehicles. However, instead of earning a commendation for his work in turning around a company from decline, he had to suffer the insult of a CBI raid. Not only his office at the shipyard was searched but also his mother's and sister's places too were invaded by the CBI sleuths on the basis of letters sent to the agency by disgruntled political leaders.

However, the raid didn't yield any evidence of misappropriation of funds or other corruption as alleged in the letters. He was cleared of charges and remained the CMD till the end of his tenure. But his bank accounts that were frozen during the investigations were not cleared of restriction even one year after his retirement. So, he approached the HC seeking the lifting of the freeze orders. However, the CBI cooked up a false case and charge-sheeted him.

The book reveals how Menon and his wife Promila faced the CBI prosecution with an undaunted spirit and utmost courage to ultimately emerge victorious after a fight that lasted 13 long years. Trouble it seems dodged his every step since he had to fight the system yet again when he was selected as a chief advisor to the Kerala Chief Minister. But yet again his honesty stood the stead. The book gives those who are facing similar problems a motivation to hang on and fight it out.



Name of the Book: Honesty Victimised CBI Politicised

Publisher: Manas Publications, New Delhi

Price: Rs 559