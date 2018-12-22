Home Cities Kochi

Action against Customs officers for facilitating smuggling at Trivandrum airport

The action has been taken against a havildar-ranked official and a driver deployed with the Customs Preventive Commissionerate at Thiruvananthapuram. 

Published: 22nd December 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs commissioner Sumit Kumar initiated disciplinary action against two Customs Department officials in Thiruvananthapuram after their involvement was allegedly proven in facilitating smuggling.

“It was following the recommendation by the officer in charge in Thiruvananthapuram we initiated disciplinary action against two officials. A suspension order was issued on Thursday. The allegation is they facilitated the smuggling of electronic goods like television,” Sumit said. 

The Customs also has initiated an enquiry against these officials. Further proceedings will be initiated after completing the enquiry. 

If enough evidence is found against the duo, the matter will be referred to the vigilance unit of Customs. The CBI is also likely to intervene as the allegation against the accused involved charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Earlier, Customs officer Luke K George was found diverting airline manifest from various airline companies which helped a company divert liquor from the airport duty-free shop using passport details of the travellers arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

