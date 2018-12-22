CM Pinarayi Vijayan should apologise for lying to the Assembly, says BJP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who informed the Kerala Assembly that no fund from the state exchequer was being used for the women’s wall programme, should apologise to the Assembly and the people of Kerala for furnishing a false statement, said BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas on Friday.

The CM had stated in the Assembly and at a public function on December 13 no government fund is used for the programme.

However, the government informed the Kerala HC the Rs 50 crore set aside for women’s empowerment will be used for the Women’s Wall. The CM kept the truth away from the public eye as the intention behind the Women Wall was not sincere, he said.