Doing their bit against plastic

Fr. Davis also said that he is looking forward to organising an exhibition of traditional cooking ware, like clay pots and 'bharanis', to promote their substitution against plastic.

Students of Bharata Matha College with the collected water bottles

By Swathi Sajimon
Express News Service

KOCHI: “From our inception in October, we have collected about 50 tonnes of plastic. We have been getting positive responses from all over Kerala. The Kerala Scrap Merchants Association (KSMA) and Haritha Kerala Mission have come forward with their support," says Fr. Davis Chiramel about the progress of the I challenge plastic bottle campaign.

This is a recycling campaign for plastic bottles that was initiated by Fr. Davis in October at Kottayam. 
So, on Wednesday 500 kgs of plastic was collected by the students of the Bharata Matha College, Thrikkakara which was handed over to the KSMA. "Every year we conduct our intercollegiate fest, 'Chrysalis', for a cause," says Lissy Kachappilly, Head of the Department of English. "This year our theme is ashes to diamonds.

We flagged off the event by cleaning the Fort Kochi beach. We then joined with Fr. Davis' campaign. Within a month, we were able to collect 500 kg of plastic bottles. From the money collected we handed over a sewing machine to a flood-affected family at Varappuzha. Through the initiative, we intend to put forward the best practical solution to the problem of plastic." 

Students of different departments joined together as part of the campaign. "We collected bottles from across Kochi," says student coordinator, Ashbin Paulose. 

"Many schools and colleges had cooperated with us," says Simi Stephen, Ernakulam District Coordinator of the I challenge plastic bottle campaign. "Educating the upcoming generation about the proper management of plastic is what we intend. For example, 27 plastic bottles can make one T-shirt, and 63 bottles can make one sweater. So plastic is not a waste but a raw material for another product. So we must sort it at its source: our home." 

