Home Cities Kochi

Drama, film artist Antony dead

Popular drama artist K L Antony, who over the past couple of years handled prominent film roles, passed away in Kochi on Friday.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Popular drama artist K L Antony, who over the past couple of years handled prominent film roles, passed away in Kochi on Friday. He was 78. He is survived by wife Leena and children Ambily, Lassar Shine and Nancy. The funeral will be held on Sunday.

Antony became popular in Mollywood after his much-appreciated portrayal of the father character in the superhit movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram. He also handled notable roles in Guppy, Georgettan’s Pooram and Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Antony was born in Fort Kochi. He was keen in acting even as a tudent and won the first prize at the youth festival for his performance in the play Jeevitham Arambhikkunnu.

During the time, when an amateur drama wing was gathering strength under P J Antony, K L Antony too was drawn to the field. His drama, ‘Iruttara’, written during the Emergency, invited controversy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K L Antony Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp