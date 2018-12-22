Drama, film artist Antony dead

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Popular drama artist K L Antony, who over the past couple of years handled prominent film roles, passed away in Kochi on Friday. He was 78. He is survived by wife Leena and children Ambily, Lassar Shine and Nancy. The funeral will be held on Sunday.

Antony became popular in Mollywood after his much-appreciated portrayal of the father character in the superhit movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram. He also handled notable roles in Guppy, Georgettan’s Pooram and Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Antony was born in Fort Kochi. He was keen in acting even as a tudent and won the first prize at the youth festival for his performance in the play Jeevitham Arambhikkunnu.

During the time, when an amateur drama wing was gathering strength under P J Antony, K L Antony too was drawn to the field. His drama, ‘Iruttara’, written during the Emergency, invited controversy.