Japanese Navy delegation holds talks with Southern Naval Command chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Japanese navy delegation held talks with Southern Naval Command (SNC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla at the Kochi Naval Base on Friday.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship Samidare, commanded by Commander Gen Kawai arrived in Kochi on a three-day visit on Thursday. JMSDF Samidare Commanding Officer Captain Takahiro Nishiyama, Embassy of Japan Second Secretary and Japan Coast Guard Attaché Yamashita interacted with Chawla over matters of common interest to both the naval forces.