More people need to use public transport: Transport commissioner K Padmakumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Transport commissioner K Padmakumar has stressed the importance of using public transport in the city. Delivering a lecture at The Kerala Management Association (KMA) on the ‘Relevance of public transport’, he detailed the scope of enabling seamless transport of people, goods and services with optimum use of the existing public transport system in the city.

Padmakumar urged people from all social classes to use public transport and take part in the future plans of transition from fossil fuel-based automobiles to greener and more eco-friendly transport solutions.