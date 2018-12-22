Museum to be set up at Maharajas College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The work to set up a museum that will showcase the history and heritage of Maharaja's College has begun. The work involves the collection and conservation of historically-important documents and other articles. The process of setting up of the museum began following the visit of the head of the Archives Department Rejikumar.

He said all steps to set up the museum at the college will be taken immediately. "An expert team from the Archives Department will soon visit the college.

The team will be entrusted with conserving all the valuable historical documents scientifically," said Rejikumar.

A team comprising Rejikumar, Sajeev P K, superintendent, regional archives department, R Ashokkumar, Abdul Nazar A A, Shibu N and Shinoz, all officers with the department, scrutinised the documents.

The team also examined the first magazine published by the college. They also went through other historical documents kept in the office of the principal and other departments of the college.