Planning a right course for budding architects

KOCHI: Competitions and contests come in various titles and names. But how many of you have heard about the one that awakens the architect laying latent in you? Well, don’t be surprised. There actually is a competition that has been on for the past 26 years. The House Plan Drawing Competition envisaged and organised A R S Vadhyar, managing trustee, Yasoram Charitable Trust, has till date helped many students realise their true calling.

According to Vadhyar, who is also managing director of Yasoram Builders, the competition was a result of his desire to impart the knowledge he gained in the construction field to the younger generation. “More and more young talents need to take up this job. People are not aware of the immense possibilities that learning the nuances of architecture brings them. An exceptional architect who can design a house as per the needs of the client is always in great demand,” he said.

“But like everything else, the skill needs to be identified in the early years. Children are very perceptive. So, I realised that if you want to bring in a revolution, they are the right people to approach,” said Vadhyar who has been in the construction industry for the past 42 years. Thus, was born the house plan drawing competition.

The competition is not something frivolous. “The students are provided with a training class before the competition to give an idea of what all this is about. However, one thing which I have noticed in all these years is that kids are quick to learn and the product they generate has wowed even seasoned architects,” said the builder, who is famed to have constructed a concrete house in 24 hours in the 1970s.

Usually, the children who participate in the competition are from the LP, UP, high school and the higher secondary, he said. “But in the past few years, a lot of kindergarten students too have shown interest in taking part in the competition,” he said. Vadhyar said, “It is amazing how the kids as young as five come up with precision plans.”

The rules of the competition stipulate children have to draw the plan as per the dimensions provided by the organisers. “If the plan misses the dimension by even a decimal point, it is not considered for the prize. However, since this year we received many great plans that missed out on the prize due to miscalculation of the dimensions, we have decided to give a prize that will recognise their talent,” he said.

According to Vadhyar, the competition has benefitted many children. “Many of the children who had participated in the competition have taken up architecture and are today doing very well in their jobs. I feel very happy when parents call me up and thank me for helping guide their kids in the right direction,” he said. One of his proteges is the daughter of the headmistress of St Albert’s LP School, Kochi.

“Her daughter did her Bachelors and post graduation in architecture. She is doing well today. She wants to share her experience with the parents of the other students. Another factor has her all buoyed up. This year, she had entered her students in the competition and one of her Class III students have bagged the first prize,” he said.

The prize distribution of the competition will be held at Yasoram Building near the Public Library on Sunday at 10 am.