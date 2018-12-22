Seminar on EPF pension scheme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to highlight the plight of EPF pensioners who are denied their right despite a High Court order, various trade unions will organise a seminar at Angamaly C S A auditorium at 2 pm on Saturday.

Though EPF was formed to ensure social justice, the staff were denied the right to claim the pension of their actual salary till the Kerala HC set aside the amendment made in Employees Pension Scheme, said CITU district committee member K K Ambujakshan.

The seminar will be inaugurated by CITU national vice-president and EPF board trust member A K

Padmanabhan. R Sanjith, TELK chairman N C Mohanan, State Public Sector and Autonomous Bodies Officers Forum state general secretary K Gopakumar, state working president Anakkai Balakrishnan, district secretary Latha K Shekhar and CITU state secretary K N Gopinath will participate in it.