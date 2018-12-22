Special job fair for differently abled persons

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Collectorate in Kakkanad witnessed a different scene on Friday as hundreds of differently abled persons thronged to attend a special job fair.

Numerous companies also attended the job fair providing employment opportunities for differently abled persons. The fair was organised by the Employment Service Department as part of their project ‘Unarvu’ 2018. The event was organised to rehabilitate differently abled persons in the district. As many as 14 private companies attended the fair.

There were vacancies for posts like technician, operator, customers service associate, packing production work, data entry operator, general worker, account assistant, back office executive, trainee associate and care taker. As many 125 vacancies were filled. As many as 600 differently abled persons attended the event.