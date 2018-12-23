Collective of film bodies joins the fray against hartal 

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Just like the merchants, the collective of film bodies, including producers, distributors and exhibitors, under the Kerala Film Chamber has decided to say ‘no’ to hartal. They said the shooting of the films will not be stopped and theatres will not be closed during hartal.

It was after assessing frequent hartals are affecting the revenue of exhibitors and the stoppage of shooting has resulted in heavy financial loss to the producers that the film apex body took the decision. They have resolved to approach the court, if necessary, seeking police protection to open theatres during hartal.

“During the ‘80s and even in the early ‘90s, cinema halls were exempted from hartals. Cinema is a popular medium of entertainment and there are many who want to see the films on the first day of the release. What if some political parties or other organisations call a hartal on the release day of the movie? We cannot say the FDFS (First Day First Show) crowd will come and watch the movie the next day,” said Kerala Film Distributors Association president Ziyad Koker.

“Even the honourable Court has declared hartal as illegal. Still, the political parties are calling hartals. Why should the film industry suffer? Why do people deny their right to entertainment?” he asked.

He said they will also take up the issue legally if the exhibitors are prevented from opening theatres during hartal. “We will claim losses if any untoward incident is triggered,” he said.