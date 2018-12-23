Home Cities Kochi

Collective of film bodies joins the fray against hartal 

Just like the merchants, the collective of film bodies, including producers, distributors and exhibitors, under the Kerala Film Chamber has decided to say ‘no’ to hartal.

Published: 23rd December 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Just like the merchants, the collective of film bodies, including producers, distributors and exhibitors, under the Kerala Film Chamber has decided to say ‘no’ to hartal. They said the shooting of the films will not be stopped and theatres will not be closed during hartal.

It was after assessing frequent hartals are affecting the revenue of exhibitors and the stoppage of shooting has resulted in heavy financial loss to the producers that the film apex body took the decision. They have resolved to approach the court, if necessary, seeking police protection to open theatres during hartal.

“During the ‘80s and even in the early ‘90s, cinema halls were exempted from hartals. Cinema is a popular medium of entertainment and there are many who want to see the films on the first day of the release. What if some political parties or other organisations call a hartal on the release day of the movie? We cannot say the FDFS (First Day First Show) crowd will come and watch the movie the next day,” said Kerala Film Distributors Association president Ziyad Koker.

“Even the honourable Court has declared hartal as illegal. Still, the political parties are calling hartals. Why should the film industry suffer? Why do people deny their right to entertainment?” he asked.

He said they will also take up the issue legally if the exhibitors are prevented from opening theatres during hartal. “We will claim losses if any untoward incident is triggered,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Film Chamber hartal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp