Kochi Corporation gets strict about lease pact with GJ Eco Power 

Published: 23rd December 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Corporation building. (File photo: ENS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: GJ Eco Power Private Limited, the company entrusted with the task of constructing an Rs 430-crore waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram, received a jolt on Saturday with the Kochi Corporation council deciding to postpone its request to have a lease pact regarding a land.

The firm demanded it should get the 20-acre land earmarked for the plant for mortgaging. The Corporation had signed a pact in 2016, granting 20 acres at Brahmapuram for constructing the plant.

However, when the proposal came up before the council, both Opposition and ruling front protested against the move.

CPM members V P Chandran and Poornima Narayan strongly objected it saying they need more time to discuss the company’s request.

“If the existing pact is converted to a lease agreement, then it’ll end in unnecessary controversies,” said Chandran.

Earlier, while demanding a lease agreement, the company said it can raise funds for setting up the plant by mortgaging the land.

