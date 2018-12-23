Rahul is Congress’ PM candidate: Jaipal Reddy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy said AICC president Rahul Gandhi will be Congress’ prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Rahul Gandhi is our supreme leader and our Prime Minister candidate. But that does not mean we won’t talk to other parties who oppose Narendra Modi,” he said here on Saturday.

“The present situation is different from 2004, when we said Sonia Gandhi was our Prime Minister candidate. Sonia Gandhi herself has said the UPA’s PM candidate will be decided after the elections. Naturally, other parties play their role and we should accept that,” he said.