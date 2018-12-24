Home Cities Kochi

A road plan that went awry

Constant revision of project designs, blame game and empty promises.

Published: 24th December 2018

The lack of a footpath has made the stretch very dangerous  Nicky Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Constant revision of project designs, blame game and empty promises. Except these, nothing much has happened with regard to the culvert near PVS Hospital at Kaloor on the Banerjee Road.
Two years after the reconstruction work to raise the culvert was carried out, the stretch remains extremely dangerous due to the lack of a footpath. Though an amount of Rs 4 crore was spent on it, the walkway was reconstructed without a footpath.  

Despite witnessing miseries endured by the public along the heavy-traffic lane, the authorities are doing nothing prompting the frustrated commuters to approach Kerala Chief Secretary and Kerala Human Rights Commission seeking a solution. "The stretch has turned an accident-prone area. Though we approached Kochi Corporation secretary earlier, nothing happened. We are hoping somebody takes note of the situation and do something," says Kuryan Thomas, president, BTS Road Residents' Association.
Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) officials are citing space constraint, delay in shifting utilities and other practical difficulties for the situation.

"There is not enough space. This was the major hindrance. Though we had applied earlier, the shifting of water pipelines and electric cables by various departments is taking a lot of time," said M T Shabu, PWD executive engineer, PWD Roads Division, Ernakulam.  The department is planning to commence the work by  January-end. "Our contractor has been waiting for a while. Once the pipeline shifting is over, we will be able to launch it," he added.

Hibi Eden MLA, under whose tenure the reconstruction happened,  said it is not easy to construct footpath on both sides, owing to the lack of space."From the initial stage of project design, constructing a footpath was an issue. Considering requests from various quarters, priority was given to increasing the bridge's height instead of a footpath. A lot of utilities remains to be shifted. But, if the officials come up with an executable plan, funds will be provided," he said.  

Amidst the promises, many are apprehensive about finding a permanent solution. "Continuous revision of plan has affected the project. First, the PWD planned the box culvert model and then constructed the bridge at an increased height with a pillar in the middle. In the end, they constructed a bridge without footpath at the heart of the city saying it is a temporary arrangement,"  said Aristotle, councillor, Kaloor.
"Considering the plans to implement water transport through the city's canals in near future, we had requested the authorities to choose a model which does not require pillars. Though space is an issue,  they could have implemented it in a better manner,"  he added.

Comments

