‘Biennale breaks age-old sense of aesthetics’

Harikishore is the executive director of the Kerala government’s woman-empowering Kudumbashree Mission, which is running a café at Cabral Yard close to Aspinwall.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi-Muziris Biennale breaks conventional notions about aesthetics and broadens the contours of ideologies, making the viewer more sympathetic to mankind, senior bureaucrat S Harikishore said on Sunday.

The exhibits have the capacity to “revive and liberate us human beings,” he said after taking a round of the main venue Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi. “This Biennale stands apart from the ones before. For, it meditates on womanhood, their miseries and uplift.”

Another noted personality to visit the Biennale on Sunday was retired bureaucrat G Vijayaraghavan. “These are not just works of art. They are tuned to our times, reflecting what is happening around,” said the former member of the Planning Board, Kerala. “In these installations, you see messages for the time.” Indian-American electrical engineer Arogyaswami Paulraj also visited the Biennale and praised the organisers for putting up a great show.

Kochi-Muziris Biennale

