‘Education shouldn’t be merely for exam needs’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The method of preparing students for examinations is eroding their innate capabilities, said Education Minister C Raveendranath on Sunday. He was in the city to distribute the P M Foundation Education awards. According to him, education should not get confined to preparing for examinations.He blamed this method of education for the absence of any international award winners from the state. “Though the state tops in education, we have not been able to produceeven one artist or scientist who could achieve fame globally,” he said.