Home Cities Kochi

Krithi 2019 to stage cultural programs

Both original works and those based on prominent literary masterpieces can be staged.

Published: 24th December 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Krithi 2019, the second edition of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival, to be held from 2019 February 8 to 17 in Kochi, will offer opportunities for students to stage their cultural programs. With the theme of Krithi 2019 being ‘Keralam - A Journey back to the Future’ with the Rebuild Kerala background, preference will be given to programmes based on this theme.

Both original works and those based on prominent literary masterpieces can be staged. While all the ten days of Krithi 2019 will have stage performances by various professional artistes, opportunities will be given to students’ programmes as well on all these days.  For these performances, Krithi will be providing stage, sound and light. For each day, one institution will be chosen to stage a programme of one-hour duration. Those  interested to participate are requested to send in the details to krithiartfest@gmail.com. Programmes will be announced in Krithi’s official catalog and the participants will be given Krithis’ certificates as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp