Krithi 2019 to stage cultural programs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Krithi 2019, the second edition of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival, to be held from 2019 February 8 to 17 in Kochi, will offer opportunities for students to stage their cultural programs. With the theme of Krithi 2019 being ‘Keralam - A Journey back to the Future’ with the Rebuild Kerala background, preference will be given to programmes based on this theme.

Both original works and those based on prominent literary masterpieces can be staged. While all the ten days of Krithi 2019 will have stage performances by various professional artistes, opportunities will be given to students’ programmes as well on all these days. For these performances, Krithi will be providing stage, sound and light. For each day, one institution will be chosen to stage a programme of one-hour duration. Those interested to participate are requested to send in the details to krithiartfest@gmail.com. Programmes will be announced in Krithi’s official catalog and the participants will be given Krithis’ certificates as well.