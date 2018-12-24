Maryann makes shot put look easy

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Maryann Jacob is the ideal student that any coach would want to train. The nine-year-old shot-putter was told by her coach that she needed to set a new meet record - and she did just that.Maryann, who studies at Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara set a new meet record of 5.76 m and broke the old one of 5.51 m in the Under-10 Girl’s Category of the 36th Dr K M Munshi Memorial Inter School Athletic meet held at Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor.

“My teacher always sets a target for me which I try to achieve. This year, she wanted me to set a new meet record and I happily did it. I always listen to the advice of my teachers and they teach me a lot,” Maryann says.The Class IV student is also good at fencing and badminton. “I like to play sports and shot put is my favourite. I feel I am performing well; My dedicated teacher helps me a lot,” she continues.

She began with cricket balls, and later progressed to shot put last year. And Maryann began participating in school meets this year onward. Her last tournament was the Mar Athanasius school meet in Kothamangalam. According to her, it was a disappointment as she finished second. But she showed her potential by setting the meet record in the very next tournament. “I played the exact same way I trained. That way, it is very easy for me,” she says.

Her mother has been a constant support to her and believes that encouraging her is important.“She has no hesitation in listening to advice and always tries to correct herself. We has talent and we want to support and encourage her. It is very good that she is managing both studies and sports,” her mother Deepa Alex says. Maryann has now turned her attention to the district level mini-meet which will be held in January.