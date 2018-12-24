Home Cities Kochi

Maryann makes shot put look easy

Maryann Jacob is the ideal student that any coach would want to train.

Published: 24th December 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Maryann Jacob

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Maryann Jacob is the ideal student that any coach would want to train. The nine-year-old shot-putter was told by her coach that she needed to set a new meet record - and she did just that.Maryann, who studies at Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara set a new meet record of 5.76 m and broke the old one of 5.51 m in the Under-10 Girl’s Category of the 36th Dr K M Munshi Memorial Inter School Athletic meet held at Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor.

“My teacher always sets a target for me which I try to achieve. This year, she wanted me to set a new meet record and I happily did it. I always listen to the advice of my teachers and they teach me a lot,” Maryann says.The Class IV student is also good at fencing and badminton. “I like to play sports and shot put is my favourite. I feel I am performing well; My dedicated teacher helps me a lot,” she continues.  

She began with cricket balls, and later progressed to shot put last year. And Maryann began participating in school meets this year onward. Her last tournament was the Mar Athanasius school meet in Kothamangalam. According to her, it was a disappointment as she finished second. But she showed her potential by setting the meet record in the very next tournament. “I played the exact same way I trained. That way, it is very easy for me,” she says.

Her mother has been a constant support to her and believes that encouraging her is important.“She has no hesitation in listening to advice and always tries to correct herself. We has talent and we want to support and encourage her. It is very good that she is managing both studies and sports,” her mother Deepa Alex says. Maryann has now turned her attention to the district level mini-meet which will be held in January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp