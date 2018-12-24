Seeding Kerala meet on Jan 23

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with LetsVenture, is organising the 4th edition of ‘Seeding Kerala’ programme at Marriott Hotel, Kochi, on Jan 23, to bring together the High-net-worth-individuals (HNIs) of Kerala to provide them with opportunities to invest in some of the best startups from the state and other parts of India.

The national-level event comes close on the heels of Kerala receiving the honour of ‘Top Performer from the Central Government in the annual States’ Startup Ranking 2018.

KSUM will offer around Rs 10 lakh and other prizes to the best startup in the country that will be chosen at the meet.

About 10 leading technology startups selected at the national level will be getting investment opportunities and guidelines from experts. They can snap up to Rs 3 core as an investment and will get business partners. They can pitch their ideas before the individuals and institutions, who will be coming to the event with a readiness to invest in startups.

Market access, industry exposure, and one-year branding support are the other opportunities in store for the startups.