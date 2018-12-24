Home Cities Kochi

Talent management made easy

The software aims to limit the usage of paperwork and to digitalise details.

Published: 24th December 2018

By Brandon Gabriel Isaacs
KOCHI: A competition management system is indeed the need of the hour. For a first, Justin Jose, an MCA graduate from Kottayam created eTalenter, a system which automates and manages competitions, regardless of the event and institution.

Justin Jose

This newly launched software is beneficial; competitions can be easily conducted without further hassles. The software has already been implemented to conduct seven successful events for churches and schools, the first one being in Thiruvananthapuram. Introduced in Kerala, Justin is the sole mastermind behind eTalenter. “Competitions are difficult to organise nowadays with paper sheets. With the help of eTalenter, work is easier and quicker with no loss of time or difficulty. Such a software has not been developed before,” says Justin, senior software engineer.

The software aims to limit the usage of paperwork and to digitalise details. Hours of manual work can be minimised and technical knowledge will not be a worry. The benefit of using this software is that no one can hack into it by faking results and the final result will be published on the website by the co-ordinators. The software is accessible both mobile and laptop. Events are created by the developer himself and a unique ID and password would be given to the event coordinator to control the whole event who would be able to edit it accordingly.

Time management and the token system are two primary features of the software. A token announcement calls out the participants ID or name with the help of a recorded voice before the competition begins and also alerts the judges or the coordinators along with a warning bell and stop bell. Judges can score marks through the online scorecard thereby easily marking them under each category and publishing the results instantly. “eTalenter shines with its simple interface and makes talent management easy for all users,” says an event coordinator.

The software is steadily gaining popularity and has been booked in advance, by schools, organisations and communities. eTalenter can easily make its mark in events like the school kalolsavam and university events, as they are the largest competitions in Kerala with numerous participants. Justin is looking forward to expanding the software across the whole country and does not want it to have a limited outreach.

