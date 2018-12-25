Home Cities Kochi

Art gets a home of its own with ArtZolo.com

It was four years ago that Preeti and Vishal Singhal launched ArtZolo.com, an online marketplace that connects the art lovers with the art makers, suppliers and galleries.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was four years ago that Preeti and Vishal Singhal launched ArtZolo.com, an online marketplace that connects the art lovers with the art makers, suppliers and galleries. The startup was later incubated at IIT Kanpur though the duo did much of their business in Mumbai, where art connoisseurs were in abundance.But, when ArtZolo decided to take one step ahead and set up a physical gallery, they knew it had to be in Kochi. For, they think no other city in South India had the untapped potential to further art.  

Last week, ArtZolo's first physical gallery was opened at the busy streets of Jew Town, Mattancherry.
"There couldn't be a better time to make a launch in Kochi. The Kochi Muziris Biennale has attracted a huge crowd of art lovers and the response so far has been overwhelming. We didn't expect these many footfalls within a week," says Vishal.

Except for this, ArtZolo has little similarity with the Biennale. "The works there are more on the extreme side. We focus on emerging masters and emerging artists. The aim is to correct the perception of art being a touch too far for one's liking," says Vishal. The works displayed here for sale will include those from world-famous artists and some run to lakhs.

The gallery now displays curated works and Vishal aims to conduct thematic curated shows over the next few months. "We plan to hold theme shows like Kerala Master and Andhra Art. It will happen very soon," adds Vishal.

ArtZolo Gallery would represent several leading artists like Thota Vaikuntam, Ramesh Gorjala, KG Babu, Manikandan Punnekal and Sandeep Chattraband among others. Tribal art forms will also have representations. "Tribal art occupies a huge space in our art world. We plan to showcase tribal art forms of Gond, Warli, Dokra, Warli and Madhubani," says Vishal.

The works of Pichwais and Tanjore will also feature at the gallery soon.Besides paintings, sculpture and installations will also be displayed at ArtZolo Gallery. The gallery also plans an upcoming show on emerging masters in April besides ensuring a lot of artwork throughout the year for art lovers to come and enjoy. The inauguration was done by Sumit Kumar, IRS Commissioners.

For more details, visit www.artzolo.com.

ArtZolo.com

