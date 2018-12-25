Home Cities Kochi

Bandhan: A rendezvous of success stories of the Bhatis in Kochi

Kochi is home to around 500 members of the Bhatia community.

By Sruthy Satheesan & Arunima Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi is home to around 500 members of the Bhatia community. They have been part and parcel of trade and industry of Kochi. To mark the success of the community who migrated 200 years ago from Kutch, Gujarat, 'Bandhan - 2018', a two-day event was organised by Sri Dakshin Bharath Bhatia Mitra Mandal (DBBMM) in association with Sri Cochin Bhatia Mahajan.

"Unconditional love for the country and possession of good family values are what make Bhatia community unique. Being a largely business-oriented individual, we have been contributing to the overall growth of our land for a long time," said Ullas Ved, Coordinator of Bandhan-2018.  Apart from the 300 members in the city, 60 families from Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kozhikode, and Bengaluru have also participated in the event. Though Gujarat is their motherland, the community has a special space for South India in hearts. "Though we are away from Gujrat, we have retained our distinct culture. Simultaneously, we have adopted the rich culture of the land that we live," said Rajeev Palicha, coordinator, Bandhan-2018.

The event paved the platform to enlighten the members' achievements throughout the evolvement of the country since its independence from British rule. "Every era presented its own challenges and opportunities to the mass. They had their own tastes, aspirations and lifestyles.  The community has produced eminent personalities in the form of social reformers, politicians, actors, etc and contributed to the way forward," added Ullas Ved. The event which witnessed the participation from all walks of life was concluded on December 23.

