Kochi

Battling his way to the top

He got hold of a hockey stick when he was 10. Despite financial struggles, he kept his passion for sports alive.

Published: 25th December 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: He got hold of a hockey stick when he was 10. Despite financial struggles, he kept his passion for sports alive. Halfway through, he decided to switch over to bodybuilding. And that changed his life.
Chitharesh Natesan’s journey from Vaduthala, Kochi to Slovenia to clinch the Mr Bodybuilding title by International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBFF) is nothing short of a fairy tale.

“I was a hockey player since childhood. I even played at the University level. But after my graduation in Physical Education from LNCPE Thiruvananthapuram, I slowly tilted towards bodybuilding. It took six years of continuous training to make my professional debut in 2014,” says Chitharesh who completed his schooling at SRV school and BA in history at Maharaja’s College.

Post studies, Chitharesh started his career as a physical trainer in Delhi. To his luck, he got ample time to train and participate in events along with the work. “Proximity to events was a boon to me. I was placed at the fifth position in my debut for the Mr Delhi competition. Later, I became Mr India at the event held at Chavara in 2015 and went on to win the title for the next three years,” says the 32-year-old.

Winning the Mr World championship last July was the culmination of his long-term efforts. “It was my first ever IBFF event and was obviously a dream-come-true moment in life. I was saving a portion of my monthly wage for the events. Plus, many family members also came up with monetary support. As I was the lone athlete in my family, reaching that level was something unimaginable for everyone,” quips Chithraresh.

Although he won the international championship, the way forward was no bed of roses. “Though I intended to appear for Mr Universe this October, lack of sponsors and other financial troubles nipped the bud at the very beginning, “ he says.

The quagmire made by government officials has also added up into his worries. “Though I approached the Sports council, they cited my workplace at Delhi as the hindrance to award financial support. In addition, they haven’t recognised the federation yet. I’ll approach the sports minister soon,” he adds.

However, the athlete wishes to be based out of Kochi in future. “Professional opportunities await me at Delhi. If I get back to Kochi, I would love start an academy for the future aspirants,” concludes Chitharesh.

