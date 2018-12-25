Kochi to be declared toll-free city soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Corporation all set to do away with the toll collection at Pullepady, the only one remaining here, Kochi city will be formally declared toll-free soon. This will be the civic body’s New Year gift to the city’s denizens.

According to the Corporation, a consensus in this regard has already been reached with the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) and 50 lakh will be handed over to the RBDCK in lieu of stopping the toll collection at Pullepady ROB.

“Talks are on with the RBDCK to scrap the toll collection and we have been asked to cough up nearly 50 lakh for scrapping the toll collection. Since it is staggeringly high sum for the Corporation, we will negotiate with the RBDCK to bring down the amount. Since the RBDCK MD was not present at the meeting, we couldn’t take a final decision. But soon a meeting will be convened with the MD and we are hopeful of a favourable decision,” said Mayor Soumini Jain. Earlier the Corporation was forced to stop the toll collection at Ponnurunni following strong opposition from the public.

Though the civic body agreed to pay the RBDCK Rs 12 crore in lieu of this, it is yet to pay up.“ We have paid a part of the promised amount and the entire sum will be paid at the earliest. We are planning to declare Kochi a toll-free city and want to announce it as a New Year gift to the public,” Jain said. Corporation Standing Committee chairperson Gracy Joseph said funds will be allocated for constructing shops under the Pullepady ROB which will prove a money spinner.

“Funds will be allocated in the annual budget for converting the space underneath the ROB into a money spinner. There are several shops which need rehabilitation and we are planning to use the same space for the purpose,” said Gracy.