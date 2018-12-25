Home Cities Kochi

This X’Mas, we celebrate survival

Five months after the floods shook Kerala, festive spirit soared in the state, with Christmas and New Year at the doorsteps.

Published: 25th December 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

The floating crib put up by Sacred Heart Church, Kothad, which had Carol team on board. The crib visited six islands that were badly affected by the flood  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five months after the floods shook Kerala, festive spirit soared in the state, with Christmas and New Year at the doorsteps. Even in the worst flood-affected areas, the cheer has spread. Though Onam was dampened by sadness and loss, the season has finally brought the enterprising and celebrating Malayali out.

With markets down for some time, the aftermath of floods, the shops are beckoning flood-hit people from Aluva and Paravur. Simi, a flood survivor from Aluva, was all smiles as she helped her son pick up Christmas decors. "I think the need to celebrate and have a good time resounds a lot now, with people slowly coming out of shock and realising what they have just survived. Also, how can we let the good Christmas pass by.  This is a good period for shopping. We are getting a few things to replace the lost homeware," she said.

Sacred Heart Church in Kothad put up a floating crib on two rafts in which the carolling group travelled to the nearby six islands. The crib was a novel initiative to reach out to the people with a message of peace at a trying times.
 
Carnival
Apart from the famed Cochin Carnival, a new Edappally Carnival, being organised by the students of  Govt HSS Edappally, will also join the celebrations. Cochin Carnival draws in tourists along with the Kochi Muziris Biennale. A steady rise in the number of tourists has been reported after a bleak period following the flood and repeated hartals.

Helping hand
Many churches and groups have also foresaken elaborate celebrations to contribute to rebuilding and other flood relief activities. Magic, an age-friendly initiative, held a meet up of the senior citizens from the flood-affected areas to take part in their celebrations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp