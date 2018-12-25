This X’Mas, we celebrate survival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five months after the floods shook Kerala, festive spirit soared in the state, with Christmas and New Year at the doorsteps. Even in the worst flood-affected areas, the cheer has spread. Though Onam was dampened by sadness and loss, the season has finally brought the enterprising and celebrating Malayali out.

With markets down for some time, the aftermath of floods, the shops are beckoning flood-hit people from Aluva and Paravur. Simi, a flood survivor from Aluva, was all smiles as she helped her son pick up Christmas decors. "I think the need to celebrate and have a good time resounds a lot now, with people slowly coming out of shock and realising what they have just survived. Also, how can we let the good Christmas pass by. This is a good period for shopping. We are getting a few things to replace the lost homeware," she said.

Sacred Heart Church in Kothad put up a floating crib on two rafts in which the carolling group travelled to the nearby six islands. The crib was a novel initiative to reach out to the people with a message of peace at a trying times.



Carnival

Apart from the famed Cochin Carnival, a new Edappally Carnival, being organised by the students of Govt HSS Edappally, will also join the celebrations. Cochin Carnival draws in tourists along with the Kochi Muziris Biennale. A steady rise in the number of tourists has been reported after a bleak period following the flood and repeated hartals.

Helping hand

Many churches and groups have also foresaken elaborate celebrations to contribute to rebuilding and other flood relief activities. Magic, an age-friendly initiative, held a meet up of the senior citizens from the flood-affected areas to take part in their celebrations.