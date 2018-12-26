Home Cities Kochi

‘Aaru Njanakanam’ heals human minds

During his working hours, he handles pills, prescriptions and medical equipment. During his free hours, he pens profound lyrics. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: During his working hours, he handles pills, prescriptions and medical equipment. During his free hours, he pens profound lyrics. Meet K Saji, a homeopathic doctor hailing from Perambra in Kozhikode, who has come out with his first anthology of poems ‘Aaru Njanakanam’ (Who should I be). The 112-paged work published by Logos Books consists of 100 Malayalam poems of which 74 are long poems while the rest are short ones. “The poems touch on a range of subjects including life, family, relationships and problems faced by people," said Saji. 

The main works of the collection titled ‘Aaru Njanakanam’ have already garnered much attention on social media platforms. The poem recited by artist Rakesh Raman has crossed two lakh views on YouTube and 60,000 views on Facebook. The poem has also found a place in the 2018-film ‘Ashiq Vanna Divasam’ starring Priyamani and directed by Krish Kaimal.

Poetry did not occur out of the blue for this 47-year old doctor. “ I used to pen down poems during my college days and also attend workshops on short-story writing . After I started becoming active on social media, I posted a couple of lines on a WhatsApp group. The small poem was very well received by the members and they urged me to continue writing. 

‘Aaru Njanakanam’ was thus composed and a couple of poems in the work are the ones I have already shared on social media platforms," he said.‘Aaru Njanakanam; will be released on December 23 at a function to be held at Hotel Alakapuri auditorium in Kozhikode. “ Since my poems have so far received positive responses from readers, I will continue writing, “ added Saji.

