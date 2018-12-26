Celebrating local culture

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Growing up, Plus Two student Shilpa Gopalakrishnan loved to hear the history and legends about her fast-developing hometown. “In the Edappally-Kochi war in the 1500s, Edappally’s allegiance lay with the Zamorin of Kozhikode. Kochi was supported by the Portuguese army. As Edappally was a small kingdom, the Zamorin supplied manpower and ammunition for the battle, and Muslim warriors from Kozhikode travelled to Edappally and stayed at the 2000-year-old Juma Masjid. A Portuguese officer was killed on the compound of the Masjid during the battle,” narrates Shilpa.

Shilpa Gopalakrishnan

When she heard her classmates’ idea of a cultural fiesta celebrating the local culture, she was thrilled to join in. The young historian’s years-long research into the history of Edappally inspired her friends to create a web series about the town. The Edappally Carnival, organised by 30 students of Edappally Government Higher Secondary School, will begin today.

The web series will be screened at the three-day fiesta. “The students created a YouTube channel and uploaded the content. The video may seem amateurish, but all the work including shooting was done by students with no prior knowledge of filmmaking,” said Anand, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) coordinator for the school.There will be a discussion between young author Parvathy Salil and Shilpa after the formal inauguration of the carnival on December 27.

Till December 29, an exhibition and screening about the history of Edappally will be held at Edappally GHSS. “Along with this, music concerts and plays by students will be held in the evenings,” says Sidhi Vinayak, a coordinator and Plus Two student.

The programme is being organised by 30 ASAP students of the school. “ASAP students have to make a presentation at the end of the course. We took inspiration from the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. That’s how the idea for the programme came about,” says Sidhi.