Cooking up change

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: They have been breaking stereotypes for quite some time. Now, venturing into the hospitality industry is a few members of the transgender community who will float their first restaurant in Kochi.

The hotel which will exclusively sell organic and traditional food will open shutters by February.

Social activist Athiti Achuth hopes the venture will bring them closer to the public. "We had started a few entrepreneurial projects but this is the first we hope to be directly involved with local people," Adhiti said.

According to her, there are many transgenders who are very passionate about cooking.

"Some of them have completed courses in hotel management and have been looking forward to an opportunity to start a business of their own. There are others who have worked in the hospitality sector and have also been the face of the Kochi Metro for some time. We think we have the perfect combination- cooks, waiters and front office representatives- which will make the restaurant a success," she said.

The District Panchayat and District Social Justice Department have sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the project. They have zeroed in on a place."The Social Justice Department has been working for the welfare of the transgenders for some time now. When we held discussions with them, they told us they wanted to try their hand in a unique field which would give them a better opportunity to experiment with their skills.

Many of them told us about their eagerness and passion to be in the hospitality sector which is why we decided we would back them up to set up a restaurant in Kochi," said Jebin Lolitha, District Officer, Social Justice Department. The transgenders have already zeroed in a few major spots in Kochi which would give them proximity to the public.

"Our main focus will be on promoting traditional culinary found in various places in Kochi. The food will be quite unique to the place. We are still in the process of making a detailed menu list. The food will be completely organic because we hope to source the raw materials including rice, vegetables and poultry from farms. In the long run, we hope to start an organic farm on our own and are in talks with the Kudumbasree for this project," Adhiti said.