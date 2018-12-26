Home Cities Kochi

Cooking up change

 They have been breaking stereotypes for quite some time.

Published: 26th December 2018 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI: They have been breaking stereotypes for quite some time. Now, venturing into the hospitality industry is a few members of the transgender community who will float their first restaurant in Kochi. 
The hotel which will exclusively sell organic and traditional food will open shutters by February.  

Social activist Athiti Achuth hopes the venture will bring them closer to the public. "We had started a few entrepreneurial projects but this is the first we hope to be directly involved with local people," Adhiti said. 
According to her, there are many transgenders who are very passionate about cooking.

"Some of them have completed courses in hotel management and have been looking forward to an opportunity to start a business of their own. There are others who have worked in the hospitality sector and have also been the face of the Kochi Metro for some time. We think we have the perfect combination- cooks, waiters and front office representatives- which will make the restaurant a success," she said. 

The District Panchayat and District Social Justice Department have sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the project. They have zeroed in on a place."The Social Justice Department has been working for the welfare of the transgenders for some time now. When we held discussions with them, they told us they wanted to try their hand in a unique field which would give them a better opportunity to experiment with their skills.

Many of them told us about their eagerness and passion to be in the hospitality sector which is why we decided we would back them up to set up a restaurant in Kochi," said Jebin Lolitha, District Officer, Social Justice Department. The transgenders have already zeroed in a few major spots in Kochi which would give them proximity to the public.

 "Our main focus will be on promoting traditional culinary found in various places in Kochi. The food will be quite unique to the place. We are still in the process of making a detailed menu list. The food will be completely organic because we hope to source the raw materials including rice, vegetables and poultry from farms. In the long run, we hope to start an organic farm on our own and are in talks with the Kudumbasree for this project," Adhiti said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp