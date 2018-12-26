Home Cities Kochi

Seminar on sexual harassment held

A sensitisation and awareness building training programme on the #MeToo movement has had its ramifications in Kerala and on sexual harassment in the workplace. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A sensitisation and awareness building training programme on the #MeToo movement has had its ramifications in Kerala and on sexual harassment in the workplace. The programme was held by the Indian Society of Training and Development ISTD in association with the Exime Consulting Group and Lennar Mae Pathway the other day. The programme was conceptualised, designed and led by M P Joseph, former District Collector, who later worked in the UN for 20 years.

The programme focused on laws on sexual harassment including the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Against the Women in the Workplace Act of 2013.  With the use of multiplicity of videos and other multimedia aids, the training explained what consent means by a woman in the context of sex, what men should do and should not do, what women should do and should not do, what if a woman is the subject of sexual harassment, what steps the ICC should take in case of complaints of sexual harassment and what they should not do.

One of the most important aspects of the programme was the sensitisation on the difference between genuine romance in the workplace and sexual harassment. The thin line between the two was explained in detail at the workshop.

The comprehensive programme that left the participants fully sensitive to the issues of sexual harassment in the workplace was attended by senior officers of Manapuram Finance, Muthoot Finance, Arya Vaidya Sals,  KSIDC, the Civil Supplies Corporation and FCI. 

