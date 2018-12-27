Alignment change slows down land acquisition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Revenue Department has launched the land acquisition process for the proposed extension of Kochi Metro from Petta to Tripunithura, the change in alignment owing to the presence of pipelines has slowed down the process.

Though scheduled to be completed in January 2019, Revenue officers are now planning to complete the entire process by February. As per the realignment which was finalised by the detailed design consultant of the project, a total of 93 are land needs to be acquired along the stretch.

The Revenue Department is planning to complete land acquisition procedures by February. The change in alignment became a necessity as the original alignment passed close to underground gas pipelines laid in the area. Considering the heavy piling works required for the construction of Metro viaducts, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), after holding discussions with oil company officers, decided to change the alignment.

The original alignment was supposed to construct the metro pillars at the centre of the road. With the oil pipelines laid on the right side of the road, it was not easy to acquire land from both sides. Hence the alignment was redesigned with more land to be taken from the left side.

Deadline will not be affected

Meanwhile, KMRL managing director APM Mohammed Hanish said the work of the proposed stretch will not be affected. “The District Collector has informed us about the completion of land acquisition at the earliest. We hope it would be completed by January,” he said.

Recently, the state government sanctioned `123 crore for the preparatory works at the Petta-SN Junction stretch. The government has also approved `359 crore for the major civil works including viaduct, stations and Panamkutty Bridge.

The contract consists of 2 km viaduct, construction of additional two lane of Panamkutty Bridge and two stations namely, Vadakkekotta and SN Junction. The KMRL is planning to award the tender to the eligible contractor for the work in January. The plan is to complete the stretch between Petta and SN Junction by December 2021.