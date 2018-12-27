Home Cities Kochi

Cusat invites applications

Published: 27th December 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Centre for Aquatic Animal Health (NCAAH), of Cochin University of Science and Technology, has invited applications for project managers in the project ‘Backyard RAS’, sponsored by National Fisheries Development Board, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. 

Post graduates in Structural Engineering, Marine Biology, Aquaculture and Fisheries or Zoology with Aquaculture and Fisheries, Biotechnology can apply. The consolidated salary is `25000 per month with 20% HRA. The appointment will be for a period of one year or till the completion of the project.  Interested candidates may apply in plain paper along with their CV and attested copies of relevant certificates to the director, National Centre for Aquatic Animal Health, Cusat, Lakeside campus, Fine Arts Avenue, Kochi- 682016 before January 5, 2019. For details, visit: www.ncaah.org.

