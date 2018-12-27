Nationwide bank strike hits public, small businesses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Small businesses and the common man were badly hit over with nearly a week’s gap in availability of banking services owing to the two strikes by bank unions on Friday and Wednesday, with national holidays in the intervening period.

Businesses were left in the lurch as they were unable to access money held with PSU banks, particularly for large transactions, as withdrawals of only ` 50,000 can be from ATMs in a day and withdrawals of higher amounts can be made only from bank branches.

“Being Christmas and with the bank strike, we could not withdraw the advance payment for a land deal we had made recently for building our home,” said Paul Varghese, a grocery store owner residing in Angamaly.

Close to 10 lakh employees of various banks nationwide, including private lenders, called the strike to protest against the proposed amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with the Bank of Baroda. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is an umbrella organisation of nine unions, including the All-India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and the National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), among others taking part in the strike.

It is learnt 6,000 PSU branches in the state, with 4.5 lakh officers and bank employees are taking part in the strike. “Around 900 PSU bank branches in Ernakulam district remained close. The agenda of the Central government to privatise public sector banks and the increasing bank write-offs will not benefit anyone. It is ripping apart public sector banking institutions,” said C D Josson, state convenor, UFBU.

Most ATMs ran out of cash by midday on Wednesday. “Even though we were aware of the strike, it was very difficult for us to do the required transactions as the banks were closed for consecutive days around the Christmas holidays,” said Sandhya from Vypin.