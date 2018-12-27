Home Cities Kochi

Two navymen die as helicopter hangar door collapses in Kochi

According to Navy sources, the sliding door of the aircraft hanger collapsed and fell on the two personnel causing severe internal injuries.

INS Garuda, Indian Navy

INS Garuda Airport at Southern Naval Command in Kochi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two navymen met with a tragic end at INS Garuda, the naval air station of Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Thursday morning as the door of a helicopter hangar collapsed and fell on them.

Though they were rushed to the hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.

