By Express News Service

KOCHI: Babu Abraham Kallivayalil has been elected to national council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This is for the first time the same person is being elected to the national council for the third time.

Kallivayalil has been a member of ICAI since 2013. He is the sixth person from Kerala to be elected to the ICAI national council in its 69-year history. The term for the new council is three years, beginning February 2019.