LDF’s real face exposed with front expansion, says Chennithala

With the expansion of LDF by including corrupt persons, encroachers and communal forces, its real face has been exposed, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

KOCHI: With the expansion of LDF by including corrupt persons, encroachers and communal forces, its real face has been exposed, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.“After foreseeing defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the LDF  has been expanded. According to the LDF, the persons against whom allegations were being levelled would become saints once they join the front. With this, the front has lost its much-hyped anti-communal anti-graft face. People would realise the opportunism and the ethical degradation of  the Left,” he said here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM had taken the stand that M P Veerendrakumar was a land encroacher, he said.“V S Achuthanandan should respond to the inclusion of Kerala Congress (B) leader R Balakrishna Pillai since it was VS who had sent Pillai behind the bars on graft charges,” he said.

The LDF should answer whether they have backtracked from the stand that the INL is a communal outfit. He demanded to withdraw the advertisement issued by the government exhorting economically forward sections of society to surrender their share of rice from the public distribution system.

He said the ‘give up ration’ campaign was an attempt to loot the rice share of the poorer sections. Chennithala said the government is involved in a hide and seek game in the case related to the custodial death of S R Sreejith, of Varapuzha.

‘Keep away from wall’

Chennithala exhorted people to keep away from the Women’s Wall  alleging it is a communal programme.
“The government’s move is to divide people by including a few Hindu outfits in the programme. CPM is threatening even the Kudumbashree workers to join the wall. They are also compelling pensioners, ASHA workers and MGNREGS workers.”Chennithala also demanded an inquiry into Manithi activists’ trek to Sabarimala.

