Post-flood rehabilitation work gaining pace in the district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The post-flood rehabilitation work is making good progress in the district, it has emerged. District Collector K Mohammad Y Safirulla on Thursday took stock of the ongoing rehabilitation work at the high-powered meeting held at the collectorate.

Of the 2,186 houses completely destroyed in the deluge, the first tranche of funds worth Rs 12.74 crore was granted to 1,340 persons. As many as 337 houses which were fully damaged will be constructed under the Care Home project by the district administration. Another 66 houses will be rebuilt under the same scheme. With the assistance of NGOs 81 houses will be constructed.

A total of 30, 239 applications had been received for repairing partially damaged homes and a 60-member team was appointed to scrutinise the applications. The loan provided by Kudumbashree was sanctioned to 3,543 persons.

A loan of Rs 225 crore was sanctioned for the purpose in the district, with 60 per cent disbursed already.

For repair and reconstruction of flood- damaged roads, Rs 23.93 crore was sanctioned for constructing 105 roads and bridges under the PWD Muvattupuzha division. In Ernakulam PWD Division Rs 20.50 crore was sanctioned to construct roads and bridges damaged during the flood.

As many as Rs 23.93 crore has been sanctioned to construct 105 roads and bridges under the PWD Muvattupuzha division. In Ernakulam PWD Division Rs 20.50 crore was sanctioned to construct roads and bridges damaged during the flood. A fund of Rs 29.78 crore was used for carrying out various cleaning works by including it under employment guarantee scheme. Canals, streams and backwaters affected by the flood were cleaned up. The dirt from the flood which blocked the path of canals and water streams were also removed. Similarly, irrigation canals in various parts of the district were also cleaned under this scheme. For the agriculture sector and farmers, help centres and counselling centres were started at Krishi Bhavans in the district. Data on crop loss was collected on a war footing, with various relief funds granted to farmers in the district. Also, Rs 2.47 crore under the SDRF scheme, Rs 13. 5 crore under government fund and Rs 75 lakh were disbursed.

Administrative sanction to carry out electrification work for various irrigation projects was granted and Rs 2.13 crore allocated for the purpose. The handloom industries in the district suffered a loss of Rs 2.84 crore due to the floods. A fund of Rs 1.1 crore was sanctioned to overcome the losses. As many as 255 handloom units under seven societies in the district were affected by the flood. Of these, 238 units have resumed operations. Repair works in rest of the handloom units are progressing. The animal husbandry sector in the district incurred a loss of Rs 7 crore in the flood. The government had sanctioned Rs 5 crore as initial relief for the animal husbandry sector and Rs 4.9 crore was disbursed to 6,661 farmers.