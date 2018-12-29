Home Cities Kochi

Assisi Vidyanikethan wins Best Movie Award

Season II, Kerala’s Biggest Short Film Challenge, was held at Greets Public School on Friday,  December 21.

Published: 29th December 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Season II, Kerala’s Biggest Short Film Challenge, was held at Greets Public School on Friday,  December 21. The event hosted by the school was organised in association with Westford Institute of Film Technology.

The challenge was open for Junior Campus, Senior Campus and open categories. From more than a hundred entries, thirty five movies were shortlisted. Movies were screened in the presence of a celebrity panel of jury including directors Saji Surendran,  Jude Anthany Joseph,Shri. Arun Gopi and Johny Antony. The winners were honoured in a grand ceremony during the annual day celebration of the school. 

The Best Movie award from Junior Campus Level was bagged by ‘Koodu’ by Assisi Vidyanikethan, Perumpilly. The Best Director Award was shared between Adwaith Jayan and Kashi of Gregorian School. Two actors from ‘ Unplugged’ made by Chinmaya Vidyalaya Thripunithura received the Best Actor award for their exemplary performance.

The Best Film from open category was ‘Chungakaranum Faresiyarum.’ From the same category ‘Thamara’ got the award for Best Director. winners were given cash prizes worth Rs two lakh, certificate and trophy.

