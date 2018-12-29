Home Cities Kochi

Hats off to Paruamma

Published: 29th December 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Paruamma cleaning the road Nicky Mathew

By Sruthy Satheesan & Arunima Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is almost evening. The Cusat campus road is covered with dry leaves and waste. Before the teachers and students flock the road post classes, the road needs to be cleaned. Paruamma is up for the task.

All of 90, she considers it her responsibility to sweep the road and the keep the surroundings clean.
During the early days of the university, the land owned by the nonagenarian was forcefully acquired for the building construction. “I have no hard feelings. In fact, some teachers and students of the university aid me in this old age,” says Paruamma. After the land acquisition, she currently owns less than a cent of land near Cusat.

All stories of the land since the time of the Kochi kingdom is fresh in her mind. 
Her husband died of old age some years ago. She is survived by five children. However, Paruamma lives alone in her dilapidated house. Two to three years ago, her house burned down. Some teachers and students help her rebuild it.Though she applied for a job at Cusat some time ago, she was not given the job. “At the time, it was students and teachers who helped me survive,” says Paruamma. 

Even though she is not paid for it, Paruamma makes it a point to clean the university premises every day. While engaged in sweeping, she says, “I always pray for the good future of my children. I have no regrets. My only pain is that my house is not in a good condition which has made it difficult for me to quietly do my prayers.”

